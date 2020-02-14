Merced teen still fighting for his life after downtown shooting, family and friends rally in support

MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) — A Merced teen is still in critical condition, two weeks after a gunman opened fire on his group of friends as they hung out downtown.

Patrick Amador’s family held a “Victory Walk” for the 16-year-old Thursday. His mother, who did not want to use her name, said she wants leaders to step up and curb gang violence.

“They found my son right here,” she said pointing to a spot along the walk route.

Patrick was with a friend six other friends when he was gunned down.

“He’s not talking to us. Half of his body he can’t use,” his mother said.

No suspect is in custody, so many who gathered in his honor did not want to be identified.

“If I could talk to him again I’d say I love you Patrick and you’re my best friend,” said one teen.

Patrick was shot in the head and is still in the ICU in Modesto. His mother has been by his side constantly.

“I just tell him you are one of the strongest boys that I know,” she said even though he can’t respond, she knows he hears her.

Dozens of friends and family showed their support by rallying for his recovery.

“Just asking for healing. Healing and a miracle, for him to be able to walk out of the hospital one day,” his grandmother said.

Teens from the group which was shot at came out for Patrick and recalled the night for the first time.

“We were just walking and all of a sudden we hear a noise and we all looked back, and he just bangs two real quick and we all ran,” said one 15-year-old.

“I was just shaking because I had blood all over me, and I was just a little scared because I saw Patrick fall,” said a 17-year-old.

Within a week of the shooting 48-year-old Daniel Mays, who lives steps from the scene, was arrested. But he was released days later when no charges were filed.

Police said he has not been ruled out as a suspect, but they are following up on additional leads.

Right now prayers are for Patrick’s recovery and as he fights, so does his mother. She said something needs to be done about gang violence in the city and Patrick’s family and friends will be taking a stand.

“We’re here, we’re the storm. You guys are not the storm, you guys are not going to be scaring us away. These are our streets.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Patrick’s family as he recovers.

