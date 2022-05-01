MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Merced police say a homeless man is accused of grabbing and dragging a 14-year-old girl away from her family on Saturday night.

Investigators responded to a laundry mat on Olive Drive in Merced where they say Paul Rodriguez, 30, grabbed the girl and dragged her between two parked vehicles. Officers say her parents were also there but were about 20 yards away at the time.

Authorities say Rodriguez let go of the girl and fled the area after the girl’s father and another man followed her voice and cries for help. Police say they were able to catch up to him a block away where he was arrested for kidnapping and annoying/molesting a child.

The girl was reunited with her family, unharmed.