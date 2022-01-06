Merced teen arrested after firearm and drugs for sale, found inside home

Merced, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced teen was arrested after an assault rifle and drugs were found inside a home Thursday.

Members of the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit were serving a search warrant at home around 10:47 a.m. on the 1400 block of Woodbury Court to recover a stolen firearm.

Once inside the home, officers found an assault rifle, ammunition, marijuana, cocaine, and several thousand dollars, according to the Merced Police Department. Officers arrested a 17-year-old for possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine for sale, possession of cocaine with a loaded firearm, juvenile in possession of a firearm, possession of an assault rifle, and gang enhancements.

Police are asking for anyone who has any further information about this case to call Detective Edwin Arias at (209)388-7826.

