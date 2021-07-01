Merced Summer Carnival kicks off just in time for holiday weekend

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE) – The Merced Summer Carnival kicked off Thursday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. with rides, food and family fun for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“It’s not our usual Merced County Fair,” said Merced County Fair Manager Teresa Burrolla.

Due to COVID-19, The Merced Summer Carnival is a bit different from years past with no live entertainment or competitive exhibits.

“So this was something entirely new, we didn’t know it was gonna happen until a couple of weeks ago,” Danielle Griffin, the Merced County Fair spokesperson said.

It’s sometimes a hit or miss when you’re planning things during a pandemic, but the carnival organizers have been pulling some strings to make this an enjoyable community event.

“So we’ve kinda been piecing things out. In May we had our fair food favorites, in June we had our livestock show and sell, which was very successful, and then in July, we brought the carnival to Merced,” Burrolla said.

The carnival has rides for everyone with a total of 20 different rides this year, with the flying chairs always being a crowd favorite.

“It just depends on if you’re into thrill-seeking, or if you just want to have a calm ride. We’ve got it for you,” Griffin said.

As for food, Burrolla said the carnival has an array of items for the public to choose from when attending the carnival.

“Delicious funnel cakes with a bunch of toppings and, as well, we have the favorites, the corn dogs, the nachos [and] a lemonade stand.”

Parking at the event is free and families can stop by the Merced County Fairgrounds starting now through July 11 to enjoy the Merced Summer Carnival.