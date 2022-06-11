MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced police say they are investigating a robbery and assault at a popular convenience store overnight.

They responded to the 7-11 in the 1800 block of R Street just before midnight Friday. Officers say the store’s clerk told them two Hispanic males entered the store and grabbed two cases of beer. He also reported that he attempted to stop them from leaving without paying, so he went to the front door to block their exit. Investigators say that’s when one of the suspects punched him in the face, and they then fled the area.

Images courtesy of the Merced Police Department



If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, you are asked to call the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.