MERCED, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – A man died after being shot Friday night and the investigation into who is responsible is underway, the Merced Police Department says.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 300 block of south Parsons Avenue in Merced just before 8:30 p.m. They say they arrived at the scene to find a 41-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Despite their efforts, first responders say, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators spent the hours afterward canvassing the area for surveillance video and seeking out witnesses.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information related to this case to contact Detective Christian Lupian at (209) 388-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.