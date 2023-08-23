MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke to start “tailgate talks”.

Warnke says they are going to start a series across the county on a regular basis to talk to people at Vern’s truck tailgate to talk about what concerns them.

“We’re going to take a minute for you. We’re going to be talking about the state of the sheriff’s office on a regular basis, at least once a month, maybe more”, Warnke says.

Vern says you can talk about anything from the courtroom, corrections, and the coroner.