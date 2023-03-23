MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On “National Puppy Day” Merced Sheriff Vern Warnke wants to introduce you to somebody.

“So here’s old Chunk. And I’ve got to tell you, this is a loving, loving buddy,” Warnke says.

Warnke says he made a vehicle stop a couple of days ago and Chunk’s owner was just so upset. Chunk was being surrendered because his owner lost his house, and was going to move into a trailer.

“I’ll make you a deal between now and Saturday. If you adopt Chunk, want to adopt chunk, I will pay all your fees personally because he needs a good home,” Warnke says.

If you want to adopt him call (209) 385-7436.