MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff has officially shut down all public access to the Merced and San Joaquin Rivers until further notice.

Sheriff Vern Warnke announced the shutdown on Thursday evening and says the risk is too high and the water is too swift to take chances.

“If you choose to ignore the closure, you will be cited and fined. Don’t risk your life, or ours,” says Sheriff Warnke.

Officials are continuing to monitor the evolving situation and will provide updates as they have them.

Two weeks ago, St. John’s River and the Kings River in Tulare County were also closed by Sheriff Mike Boudreaux following what officials described as “swift and extremely dangerous water levels.”