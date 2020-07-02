Merced Sheriff announces closure of lakes this weekend; calls COVID-19 ‘very serious’

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke sent a strong message on Thursday morning about COVID-19 and asked residents to take the pandemic seriously.

In a Facebook post, Warnke asked some parks and lakes close during the 4th of July weekend.

Warnke asked the county to close Yosemite Lake in Merced, Henderson Park in Snelling, and Hagaman Park in the Hilmar area during the holiday weekend.

“Please take [the pandemic] seriously. We have to take it seriously,” Warnke said.

