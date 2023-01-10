MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced Union High School District and the Merced City School District announced Tuesday that all school sites are canceled.

Merced County School District announced El Nido Elementary School District, Ballico-Cressey School District, Le Grand High School, McSwain Union Elementary School District, Merced County Office of Education, Merced City School District, Merced Union High School District, Merced River School District, Planada Elementary School District and Weaver Union School District will not be open for classes today.

The district says do not come to school, and please stay off the road. Official says the East Campus will serve as a shelter for the community of Merced and Planada.

An Evacuation Center is open at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

For a link to the evacuation area maps, click here.