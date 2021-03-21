Merced Police seek public’s help locating missing 85-year-old woman

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police on Sunday are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 85-year-old woman.

Maria Mosley was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in the area of 3200 Loughborough Drive. She is described as a Hispanic woman with red hair and brown eyes, approximately 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Police reported that Mosley was last seen wearing a red and black style poncho and carrying a flower purse.

Anyone with Mosley’s location is urged to contact Merced Police dispatch at 209-385-6905.