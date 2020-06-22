Merced Police searching for this missing 15-year-old girl

Breaking News
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

On Saturday, Merced officers took a report of two missing teens. Officials say that over the last day the teens were tracked to the city of Stockton.

One of the teens returned home but Aaliyah Hewitt is still missing and believed to be in the Stockton area.

If you have any idea of the whereabouts of Aaliyah please contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.

