MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced police are asking the public’s help in finding a man who they say held up a gas station Friday evening.

Image courtesy Merced Police Department

Officers were dispatched to the Smiley’s Shell at 16th and V streets around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a robbery. They say the suspect demanded all the money in the register as well as a large quantity of cigarettes, before fleeing the area on a bike.

The suspect was described as a white male adult in his 40’s, standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing around 180 pounds. Investigators say he wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, black beanie, black sunglasses, and a black mask.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Merced Police Department’s non-emergency line at 209-385-6912.