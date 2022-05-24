MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man during an argument at an apartment complex last week in Merced.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, officers from the Merced Police Department were called out to an apartment complex on Main Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was rushed to a local hospital to have his injuries treated.

While investigating, officers say they learned that the victim had been fighting with 25-year-old Christopher Henderson of Oakdale leading up to the shooting.

At some point during the fight, officials say Henderson pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Detectives say they are still working to track Henderson down and an attempted murder warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Christian Lupian at (209)385-7844