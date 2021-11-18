Merced police searching for missing man suffering from dementia

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are asking for help locating a man who has gone missing in Merced on Thursday, Merced police officials say.

Officers say Jose Guadelupe Aragon was last seen on 333 T Street in Merced. According to police, Aragon is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, Aragon’s family is concerned for his well-being because he suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information about Aragon is encouraged to contact the Merced Police Department at (209) 385-6905.

