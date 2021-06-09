Merced Police searching for doorstep thief

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect captured on camera stealing packages off a resident’s doorstep.

On Tuesday at 4:11 p.m. the Merced resident was alerted by her home surveillance equipment that a subject had approached her front doorstep.

Packages that had previously been delivered to her home, which were presents for her granddaughter’s birthday, were stolen off the porch by the subject before he left on foot.

The Merced Police Department has described the subject as a 5’9″, white male, 160 pounds, who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

Officers have asked that anyone with information pertaining to this crime please contact Officer Abanathie at (209) 388-7798 or by email at abanathies@cityofmerced.org.