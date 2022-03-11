MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced police are looking for an at-risk missing child.

Merced police officers said they were contacted by police in Hayward regarding 8-year-old Sophia Mason of Merced.

Police said Mason was last seen around Feb. 10, 2022, in the Merced area.

According to authorities Mason has been known to frequent Hayward, Merced, and various cities in Southern California with her mother, who is currently in custody.

If you have information on the case contact detective John Pinnegar at (209) 388-7712.