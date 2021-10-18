Merced Police search for man after firearms manufacturing equipment found in home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police officers say they found an AR-15 style rifle, several handguns, ammunition, narcotics, and firearms manufacturing equipment after serving a search warrant at home in Merced.

Photo Courtesy Merced Police

Police say they are searching for Jason Martinez, 28, after serving a search warrant on Oct. 16th around 2:00 p.m. in Merced on East La Purisima Street.

Martinez was not at the home during the search warrant. Martinez is currently wanted for firearms possession and firearms manufacturing-related charges, according to police.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Saldivar at 209-388-7735 or by email at SaldivarJ@CityofMerced.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com