MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Merced Police are asking for help finding a man who is suspected of starting a debris fire outside a Walmart.

Police said they are looking for the man who was captured on video starting a fire. Police said they believe the man has started additional fires throughout Merced, mostly in North Merced.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to call Detective Radke at radkep@cityofmerced.org or 209-388-7725.