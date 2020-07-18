Merced Police investigate possible DUI-related rollover crash

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police are investigating a rollover crash that occurred just after midnight Saturday that they said could possibly be connected to driving while under the influence.

Officers were sent to the area of 500 Collins Drive, just east of M Street, for a report of a female screaming for help. Arriving officers found a vehicle that rolled over and the driver had been thrown out of the vehicle.

Courtesy of Merced Police

The driver was awake and speaking to officers as they awaited paramedics, Police said. Officers could smell alcohol coming from the driver’s breath as he talked.

Officers also noticed several containers of alcohol in and around the vehicle that had been involved in the crash.

The driver was flown to an area trauma center for treatment of his injuries, Police said. His condition is stable at this time.

A blood test was taken for later testing.

Police said the driver was not placed under arrest due to his injuries. Once the chemical test results are received from the lab, the case will be sent for the district attorney for a review of possible charges.

City public works crews responded for live power lines that had been exposed when the driver struck a light pole. They also had to remove several trees the driver knocked down during the wreck.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Crain at 209-388-7754 or by email at crainl@cityofmerced.org.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.