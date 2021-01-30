Merced Police investigate crash involving pedestrian

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police on Saturday are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responded to the area of Glen Avenue and 23rd Street around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. A 77-year-old man was found on the street suffering from moderate to major injuries.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment and his condition was not known, Police said. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

