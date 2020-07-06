Merced Police Department Officers join the fun by playing basketball with members of the community

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police Officers joined the fun by playing basketball with members of the community Saturday.

Officer Shaw and Officer Navas with the Merced Police Department were welcomed by members of the Second Baptist Church to play basketball with kids in the community.

Church members captured the videos of everyone having a great time.

The officers played with the kids for about 30 minutes before leaving to a call.

