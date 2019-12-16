Merced Police Chief announces retirement

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced Police Chief Christopher Goodwin announced his retirement on Monday.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a long time now,” Goodwin said. “I want to spend more time with my family and enjoy the next phase of my life.”

Goodwin, 50, will swear in five new officers and a captain Thursday as his last official act as chief, the Police Department said.

His last day with the city will be Feb. 7. He’s been with the department for 23 years.

“Chris was the right person at the right time for the Department,” City Manager Steve Carrigan said. “He helped transition it to a new generation of policing. I am grateful for what he has done for the City.”

Goodwin was appointed acting police chief two years ago and became the city’s top law enforcement officer 18 months ago, the Police Department said.

One of Goodwin’s priorities focused on the Police Department’s recruitment and retention efforts by sending officers to Valley police academies in order to meet prospective employees.

The Police Department said Goodwin worked his way up through the ranks starting as an officer: he ran SWAT, worked detectives, and led command staff.

“I want to thank all of the men and women in the Department who make the police force such a great place to work,” Goodwin said. “You can’t do this job alone, and I always had plenty of support in the Department and in the community.”

An interim replacement has not been named.

