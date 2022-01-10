Merced police asking for help in finding suspects involved in cold case homicide

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects who may have been involved in a cold case homicide.

Police said on Dec. 1, 2017, they were called to the former America’s Best Value Inn at 1213 V St. for a person who was unresponsive inside the room. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Woodrow Tomas Ernest Herrera of Merced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives later found that someone tried to use the victim’s credit card in the City of Modesto an hour after the death of Herrera.

Detectives are asking for help in identifying the man and woman, whose photos were taken from the bank they were attempting to withdraw the money from.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Pinnegar at (209) 388-7712.