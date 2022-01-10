Merced police asking for help in finding suspects involved in cold case homicide

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects who may have been involved in a cold case homicide.

Police said on Dec. 1, 2017, they were called to the former America’s Best Value Inn at 1213 V St. for a person who was unresponsive inside the room. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Woodrow Tomas Ernest Herrera of Merced dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives later found that someone tried to use the victim’s credit card in the City of Modesto an hour after the death of Herrera.

Detectives are asking for help in identifying the man and woman, whose photos were taken from the bank they were attempting to withdraw the money from.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective John Pinnegar at (209) 388-7712.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 04 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am