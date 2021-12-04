Merced police arrest suspect in 2020 double homicide, officials say

Police say Manuel Martinez, 47 of Merced has been arrested after confirming he was involved in the double homicide. Photo Courtesy: Merced Police Department

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a double homicide that happened in Merced last year, according to Merced police officials.

On Dec. 2, 2020, authorities say Jeffery Lee Crawford, 37 of Winton, and Armando Partida-Sanchez, 32 of Livingston, were killed during an exchange of gunfire in the 1100 block of E. Santa Fea Avenue in Merced.

According to investigators, Anthony Ruben Perez, 37 of Winton, was identified as a suspect early on in the investigation. Merced police officials say Perez has been on the run ever since the incident.

Anthony Ruben Perez, 37 of Winton. Merced police say Perez has been on the run ever since he was identified by police as a suspect in the double homicide. Photo Courtesy: Merced Police Department

On Nov. 22, 2021, detectives and officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit say they followed up on a lead-related to the double homicide. Authorities say Manuel Martinez, 47 of Merced, was identified as a possible suspect.

Detectives say Martinez was located by officers and after questioning, confirmed that he was involved in the double homicide from 2020.

According to Merced police officials, Martinez was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on various charges relating to the homicide.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at (209) 388-7712. This is an ongoing investigation.