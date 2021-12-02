Merced police arrest man who supplied alcohol to minors involved in fatal crash, officials say

MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested a man for supplying alcohol to minors that lead to a fatal car crash in 2020, according to Merced police officials.

On Dec. 5, 2020, officers responded to a fatal crash at Bear Creek Drive and Parsons Avenue. The driver Savannah Correa, 19, was killed and the three other passengers in the vehicle were injured.

Investigators say that Correa’s blood-alcohol level was .30 percent at the time of the collision, almost four times the legal limit.

Gage Vaughn, 22, was arrested Wednesday after investigators determined he had supplied the alcohol to Correa and another passenger in the vehicle that was underaged according to officials.

Merced police say Vaughn is facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.