MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are looking for suspects to solve a ten-year cold case homicide investigation and give the victim’s family closure, the Merced Police Department said on Tuesday.

Officers say on the evening of Oct. 3, 2003, 18-year-old Ismael Alcaraz was shot and killed in the 3100 block of Meadows Avenue in Merced. Alcaraz was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling through the area when he was shot.

18-year-old Ismael Alcaraz. Photo Courtesy: The Merced Police Department.

According to police, in 2003, an extensive investigation was conducted but the case went unsolved. Detectives have continued to work on the case and follow up on leads with the hopes of finding the suspect(s) in the investigation. His family continues to reach out to detectives in hopes that one day the case will be solved.

The Merced Police Department says they are committed to solving cold cases along with their current cases in an effort to hold those responsible for committing violent crimes in the community. With advancements in technology and forensics, cold cases are reviewed regularly to re-evaluate evidence and search for new leads.

Officers are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Christian Lupian at (209) 388-7844.