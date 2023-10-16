MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department detectives announced their participation in the Annual Riley Brothers Victims Remembrance Walk on Monday, following the homicide of the Riley brothers with 11 months of difference.

According to officers, in October of 2008, Michael Riley lost his life after being shot to death on Loughborough Drive in Merced. The investigation remains unsolved, and there is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Michael’s death.

In September of 2009, officers say Marlis Riley, brother of Michael Riley, was killed on Madison Court in Merced. Detectives arrested two men for allegedly being in connection with the death of Marlis. They were prosecuted by the Merced County District Attorney’s Office and sentenced to prison in 2010.

Marylene Riley is the mother of Michael and Marlis. 14 years ago, officers say she started the Riley Brothers Victims Remembrance Walk to remember those who lost their lives due to senseless acts of violence.

The Merced Police detectives participate in the yearly walk to support the families who lost their loved ones.

Courtesy: The Merced Police Department Courtesy: The Merced Police Department Courtesy: The Merced Police Department Courtesy: The Merced Police Department

They encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact investigations Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at (209) 385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org.