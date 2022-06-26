MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Merced Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person who attempted to rob the Kwik Serve Gas Station Saturday evening.

Officers say they were called to the gas station at 1210 R Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after a man pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded cash.

Investigators say the clerk refused to hand over any money and the man left the store. Officers searched the area around the gas station but the suspect was not located.

He is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, approximately 5’8”, with a heavy build. He was wearing all black clothing and red shoes

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to call the Merced police at (209) 385-6912.