MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer discharged their gun as occupants were getting out of a vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officers say around 3:30 p.m. they initiated a traffic stop for a moving violation near west Olive Avenue and M Street.

After the vehicle stopped in the parking lot of the nearby shopping center, police say multiple people in the vehicle began to get out of it.

This is when authorities say an officer discharged one round from his firearm and the occupants fled on foot. Two people were detained and no one was injured.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene and were unable to find it. The incident is still under investigation.