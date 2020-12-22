Merced-native Derek Parker named as new chief of Merced Fire Department

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Derek Parker, 44 from Merced, was named new Chief of the Merced Fire Department Tuesday.

Working his way up the ranks as part of the Sacramento Fire Department, Parker and his wife Kimberly are both Merced natives.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to come home and bring the experience that I’ve

been able to obtain from larger agencies back to the City of Merced and move forward

with it,” Parker said.

“We are fortunate not only in having Derek’s experience but also in that he is closely connected to our community,” Merced City Manager Stephanie Dietz said. “In addition to his strong administrative and leadership skills, Derek brings a strong work ethic and commitment to excellence that will serve the department well.”

Parker begins his new role as Merced Fire Chief on Jan. 4.