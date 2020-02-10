Merced names interim police chief

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A former Merced County Sheriff was named as the interim police chief in Merced.

Tom Cavallero will oversee the Merced Police Department until a new chief is selected to replace Chris Goodwin, who announced his retirement in December.

Capt. Matt Williams had been serving as the acting chief.

Cavallero served in the Sheriff’s Office for 35 years, rising from the ranks of a deputy, becoming a sergeant, commander, undersheriff, until he became Sheriff-Coroner in 2013.

“I am honored to have been offered the position,” Cavallero said.

City Manager Steve Carrigan said, “Tom is the right candidate to serve as a bridge while we search for a new police chief.”

The City will hold a nationwide recruitment for the new police chief.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.