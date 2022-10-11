MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Appearing in court via Zoom while handcuffed in a jail cell, suspect Jesus Salgado asked the judge to give him more time to find a lawyer.

“You are going to hire your own attorney, is that correct?,” the judge asked, “And how much time do you need to do that?

“A couple months,” Salgado responded.

“Well I can’t give you that long,” the judge added.

Salgado is facing charges for four counts of first-degree murder, one count of arson and one count of possessing a firearm by a felon. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office arrested Salgado on Tuesday after a tip from one of his family members. Video released from the Sheriff’s Office shows him leading the four victims out of the family’s business with a gun pointed at them, and the male victims had zip ties on their wrists.

When he was arrested the family hadn’t yet been found; it wasn’t until Wednesday when a farm worker found the four victims dead in an orchard near Dos Palos.

His arraignment was continued until Thursday morning.

Up in Sacramento, a vigil for the four victims: Jasleen Kaur, Amandeep Singh, Jasdeep Singh and 8-month-old baby girl Aroohi Dheri was held at the State Capital Monday night.

“The loss of this beautiful family, who unknowingly complied so that they could find safety at the end of this horrific experience but did not, and instead pierced in our hearts the unimaginable,” a speaker at the vigil said.

Salgado’s brother, Alberto, has also been charged with accessory charges in relation to this case but he did not appear in court Monday.

Jesus Salgado is scheduled to be back in court in Merced at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.