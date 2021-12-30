Merced man’s mental health is a factor in assassination attempt arrest, attorney says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE) – A Merced man was taken into custody in Iowa after deputies discovered he had a plan to try to assassinate a number of politicians in Washington D.C. – including President Joe Biden. He was found with a gun, ammunition, and a plan to get into the White House.

The threat is a federal criminal offense. If convicted, the former Merced grocery store worker could be facing years in federal prison. Cass County Sherriff Deputies pulled over Kuachua Brillion Xiong on Dec. 21 on Interstate 80 for speeding and driving erratically.

A criminal complaint from the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa says when a deputy pulled him over he started speaking about how he disapproved of the government and kept repeating that “this type of behavior had to be dealt with.” When the deputy went to search his car, he found an AR-15 style rifle, loaded magazines, and ammunition. The criminal complaint also says the address to the White House was routed in his GPS, He told investigators he had planned to drive straight there.

Xiong was interviewed by the Secret Service and allegedly told them he was working at a grocery store in Merced just until he could “combat the evil demons in the White House.” Investigators say they also found a hit list including the names of Bill Clinton, Barrack Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Attorney Charles Magill says investigators will consider threats like this one real.

“We have a whole branch of government, the Secret Service, whose responsibility is to make certain that someone who makes those kinds of threats cannot carry them out.”

While Xiong is still in custody now, any future conviction and sentencing is uncertain.

“I think his mental health is going to play a part in this,” said Magill. “I think it’s going to be very obvious that his mental health is going to be a very big issue if he could carry out these threats or not, but he had the means, the ability, the weapons to carry out the threats he was making.”