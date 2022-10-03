MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager was hospitalized after he was mistaken for an intruder and shot by his father over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were called out to the area of 20th and E streets for a report of a shooting inside of a home.

When officers arrived, they said they learned that a 44-year-old man had shot his 17-year-old son, believing that he was an intruder.

Officials said the father had thought all of his family members were at home and in bed when he saw someone walking through the backyard.

Moments later, investigators said the person started to come in through the door in the kitchen, where all the lights were off.

Officers said the father told the person to leave and announced that he was armed.

As the person continued to come into the home, officials said the father fired one round from his 12-gauge shotgun.

After the shooting, the father realized that he had just shot his son.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his torso, right arm, and right thigh.

Officials said the teen underwent surgery and remains in intensive care at the hospital.

Investigators and a representative from the Merced District Attorney’s Office reported finding evidence that backed up the father’s account of the shooting being accidental.