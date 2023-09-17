MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man was arrested after he broke into a home and rammed a deputy’s patrol car as he tried to get away, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office says.

Saturday around 2:30 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to a home in the 28000 block of Avenue 15 for a report of a person who’d been seen breaking into a residence through a security camera.

The sheriff’s office says the first arriving deputy located 28-year-old Anthony Angel Carrillo of Merced in a Ford F-250, and when Carrillo spotted the deputy, he immediately rammed an iron gate and then the deputy’s patrol car.

Thankfully, the department says, Deputy Martin Gonzalez was not hit, and Carrillo was taken into custody without further incident after the truck he was driving became disabled.

Investigators say Carrillo was booked into the Madera County Jail on suspicion of several felony charges including felony attempted murder of a peace officer, residential burglary, vandalism, and motor vehicle theft.

“We are relieved Deputy Gonzalez was not injured during this incident, and applaud his level-headed response to safely take the suspect into custody. He is a prime example of the caliber of individuals we have on our team, and we are proud to have them serving our community,” says Sheriff Tyson Pogue.