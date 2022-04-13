MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for shooting and killing a dog at an apartment complex, according to the Merced Police Department.

On Tuesday, officers were called out to an apartment complex near D Street and 9th Street after it was reported that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they found a dead Husky and the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Marland Steeples.

After speaking with witnesses, officers say they learned that Steeples had reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the dog for an unknown reason. Police have not said who the dog belonged to.

Officials say Steeples admitted to shooting the dog and was later booked at the Merced County Jail for felony animal cruelty.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Officer Arturo Dehoyos at 209-388-7816.