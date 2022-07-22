Photo of Anthony Mark Tellez provided by the Merced Police Department.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child several times over half a decade, according to the Merced Police Department.

On March 20, officials say a report was filed with the department about ongoing sexual abuse of a child between 2015 and 2020.

Investigators say the suspect was identified as 45-year-old Anthony Mark Tellez of Merced.

Tellez was arrested on Wednesday at a home near Louise Avenue and Celeste Court.

He was booked into the Merced County Jail for lewd acts with a child under 14, continuous sexual abuse with a child under 14, and lewd acts with a child while the perpetrator is 10 years older than the child.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Cruz Jasso at (209) 385-8889.