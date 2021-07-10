Merced man arrested for felony DUI and hit and run, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for a felony DUI and hit and run on Friday, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police responded to the area of Gracey Elementary School for a two car collision where one car was flipped upside down and abandoned by the driver.

Police say that officers on scene searched the area and located the driver, Royal Santos, 20, in the 800 block of U Street.

According to Merced police, Santos had sustained injuries consistent with the condition of the car involved in the crash, and he was exhibiting objective signs of alcohol intoxication.

Officers say they were also able to locate a passenger of one of the vehicles who sustained a traumatic injury to her arm.

Santos and the injured passenger were both taken to the emergency room for medical treatment, according to officials.

Merced police say that through Officer Calcagno’s investigation, it was determined that alcohol intoxication was a contributing factor in the crash.

Santos was arrested for fleeing the scene of a collision that caused traumatic injury and felony DUI, officials say.