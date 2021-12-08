Merced man arrested for child sex crimes, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A Merced man has been arrested for child sex crimes, according to Merced Police officials.

On Monday, police say they received a report about a man having inappropriate relations with a minor. Officials say the man was later identified as Roberto Jauregui.

Police were able to locate Jauregui at his home and took him into police custody.

Jauregui was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail for aggravated sexual assault with a child under 14, sexual intercourse with a child 10 or younger, and oral copulation with a child 10 or younger.

According to investigators, Jauregui may have more victims than were initially reported.

The investigation is still ongoing and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Merced Police.