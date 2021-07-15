Merced man arrested for carjacking and an attempted kidnapping, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man has been arrested after a reported kidnapping and carjacking incident.

According to the Merced Police Department, an officer responded to the area of 2030 G Street for someone brandishing a firearm.

A short time later, officers realized that the suspect was involved in a kidnapping by force.

While the victim of the kidnapping was interviewed, the suspect, identified as Andrew Derose, 22, walked out of an alleyway with a gun and carjacked a vehicle.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and took Derose into custody, while also locating a gun.

Derose is an active gang member and on parole.

He was booked at Merced County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com