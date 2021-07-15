Merced man arrested for carjacking and an attempted kidnapping, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man has been arrested after a reported kidnapping and carjacking incident.

According to the Merced Police Department, an officer responded to the area of 2030 G Street for someone brandishing a firearm.

A short time later, officers realized that the suspect was involved in a kidnapping by force.

While the victim of the kidnapping was interviewed, the suspect, identified as Andrew Derose, 22, walked out of an alleyway with a gun and carjacked a vehicle.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and took Derose into custody, while also locating a gun.

Derose is an active gang member and on parole.

He was booked at Merced County Jail.