MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – To raise awareness for bicycle safety and in the spirit of Halloween, an organization in Merced is hosting its second annual Zombie Ride.

Cultiva La Salud, a public health advocacy organization dedicated to creating health equity in

the San Joaquin Valley, announced its second annual Zombie Ride happening on Sunday, Oct. 22.

The free event is open to the public and starts at 2 p.m. with the bike ride launch starting at 3 p.m. at Applegate Park/MOAT Area.

Officials say the goal of the event is to create awareness about the importance of physical activity, bicycle and pedestrian opportunities, and safety.

Every year bicyclists and pedestrians are killed by motor vehicles throughout our communities. Representatives from Cultiva La Salud say they would like to re-introduce a safer opportunity to be physically active and showcase the City of Merced’s Bike Trails.

Officials added that families are welcome to enjoy three different routes to accommodate all ages and stages of life which include:

Zombie Crawlers: New to the 2023 event is the Mini Zombie Ride route specifically for children ages zero to five. Zombie Walkers: A four-mile bike ride with fun-filled stops along the way. Zombie Apocalypse: A ten-mile bike ride throughout all of Merced’s bike trails with

fun-filled stops along the way.

Officials say there will also be food vendors, outdoor games, raffle prizes, health checks, and bike checks throughout the day.

The first 300 participants receive a 2023 Zombie Ride personalized lanyard and safety vest, lunch and drinks will also be included.

The bike ride will also be an opportunity for the community to share their input about the needs in the Merced area for safer transportation infrastructure.

For more information, please contact Claudia G. Corchado at (209) 756-7000.