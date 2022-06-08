MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – A suspect wanted in a Merced homicide case has been arrested in Texas, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, officials announced that 42-year-old Augustine Singh was arrested after a federal search warrant was carried out at a home in Elmendorf, Texas.

During the search, deputies say they found three pounds of marijuana, over 100 grams of THC cartridges, three firearms, along with $9,817 in cash.

Investigators say Singh was one of several people detained at the home and deputies were able to figure out that he was wanted on a warrant in connection to a 2018 homicide in Merced.

While investigating, sheriff’s officials say they learned that Singh had been a high-ranking gang member while in California.

Singh was booked into the Bexar County Jail on pending drugs and weapons charges.

He is also expected to be extradited back to Merced to face a charge of homicide.