MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced’s Gateway Monument and Mural Project now has $1.2 million in grant funding from Caltrans to make the project a reality.

During a recent meeting, the Merced City Council unanimously approved the acceptance of $850,000 in grant funding to support the installation of gateway monuments on various state routes – and $350,000 in grant funding to support the installation of murals on various state highway structures in the City of Merced.

The money will fund six welcome monuments and eight large-scale murals that will reflect the city’s “rich and diverse cultures.”

“Like billboards, the murals will represent impressionable images that will humanize and transform otherwise underappreciated and unnoticed areas,” said Mayor Serratto.

Fifteen artists responded, and their proposals were then reviewed by the Arts and Cultural Advisory Commission. Eight artists’ designs were then submitted for approval by the City Council. Designs were reviewed and approved by the Caltrans Landscape Review Committee.

Project work will start mid-December and is scheduled to conclude four months from the start date. You can view artists’ biographies, design inspiration, and progress on their designs on their website.