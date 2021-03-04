Merced firefighters help to administer COVID-19 vaccines

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Fresno Police are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect involved in the burglary of a northwest Fresno insurance business.

On Jan. 16 at around 4:30 a.m., a man was involved in a burglary at Fred Loya Insurance, located on the southeast corner of Shaw and Feland avenues. The man was seen on camera entering the front of the business, went into a side room, then into the rear of the business where he took about $700 in cash.