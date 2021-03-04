Merced firefighters help to administer COVID-19 vaccines

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced firefighters are helping to administer COVID-19 vaccines in Merced County.

The Fire Department posted a video on social media showing firefighters vaccinating people at Merced college.

Community Partnerships Covid Vaccine

The City of Merced Fire Department is honored and humbled to be able to take on new challenges. Being able to administer a vaccine is not in the scope of practice for our EMT/FF’s. The Merced County Public Health Department was in need of more qualified personnel so we were able to work with the state to broaden the scope of our firefighters. There was a need in our community and we are happy to be able to help our citizens. #covid #covidvaccine #firefighters

Posted by City of Merced Fire Department on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

The emergency medical technicians got specialized training to give the shots.

