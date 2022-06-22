FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy brought groceries to a woman after responding to a welfare check.

On Monday, when Deputy Garcia of the Merced County Sheriff’s was responding to a welfare check, he discovered a woman living without food or water.

After talking to the woman for a bit, he took it upon himself to visit a local grocery store to get her some groceries.

To ensure the woman would be okay afterward, Deputy Garcia made a call to Merced County Services to set up regular food deliveries for her.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office saluted Deputy Garcia for going beyond his call of duty.