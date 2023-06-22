Merced deputies need your help locating this man’s family

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating the family of 77-year-old Roberto Garza Robles of Merced.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau says they have searched numerous personal records, but their attempts to find Mr. Garza Roble’s family have been unsuccessful.

Deputies from the Coroner’s Bureau state it is crucial to locate Mr. Garza Roble’s immediate family members so the Coroner’s Office can release the body and allow him to have a proper burial.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about his family to contact the Coroner’s Office at (209) 385-7369.