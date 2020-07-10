Merced County to open cooling centers during the weekend, COVID-19 precautions in place

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County will open several cooling centers to help residents cope with high temperatures during the weekend.

Officials advise that COVID-19 precautions will be in place at all cooling zones, including social distancing and additional sanitization.

The City of Atwater’s Cooling Zone will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Atwater City Hall lobby on 750 Bellevue Road.

The City of Livingston’s Cooling Zone will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Police Department on 1446 C St.

The City of Los Banos’ Cooling Zone will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday at the Mercy Springs Church of the Nazarene on 1248 Santa Barbara Drive.

The City of Merced’s Cooling Zone will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Merced Civic Center (Sam Pipes Room) on 678 W. 18th St.

A bus will provide free rides on all existing fixed-routes, and passengers can get off at any designated stop near a cooling zone. The public can also take the fixed-route bus back along the route to get home, as service is available, according to officials.

To hear the latest updates from the Merced County Office of Emergency Services, please call 209-385-7379.

