Merced County to hold two more COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, here’s where to sign up

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County announced Sunday it will hold two more COVID-19 vaccination clinics later this week in Merced and Los Banos.

The additional clinics follow the successful launch of four vaccination clinics last week, the county Department of Public Health said.

A total of 800 doses will be split between the two sites this week and additional allocations will be provided to eligible Merced County healthcare providers to administer.

The health department reported that the state provided a smaller allocation of doses last week and county officials are advocating for a higher allocation of doses in coming weeks.

Residents are advised to visit Vaccinate Merced County to determine eligibility and receive further vaccination notifications.

Anyone who doesn’t have access to a computer or internet can call the Public Health Information Line at 209-381-1180 starting on Monday at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis to request an appointment.

The Public Health Department said eligible residents who register through the website will receive a notification email with appointment options, which will remain available until the schedule is full.

Those who would like to receive a vaccination are strongly encouraged to sign up at Vaccinate Merced County in order to be notified of future availability and appointment options. Vaccination appointments are prioritized based on state eligibility criteria and are handled in the order submitted.

The county is currently vaccinating residents that fall under Phase 1A along with individuals 65 and older.

Vaccinations are appointment only at the moment in order to administer the vaccine orderly and effectively, officials said. Additional vaccination sites and options are planned as the vaccine becomes more widely available.